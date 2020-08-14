Floral bouquets, wreaths laid at Yadgar-e-Shuhda

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja along with City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary has laid floral wreaths and bouquets at Yadgar-e-Shuhda near General Bus Stand while observing 74th Independence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja along with City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary has laid floral wreaths and bouquets at Yadgar-e-Shuhda near General Bus Stand while observing 74th Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that martyrs of police were precious assets of the department. They fought against criminals and protected lives and properties of the people. Their sacrifices not only brought laurel for the department but they also taught a lesson to the outlaws that as long as police was present, lives and properties of the people were safe.

He said that police department will remember their services for a long.

He said that as many as 108 police officials and officers embraced martyrdom in Faisalabad while fighting against outlaws. Therefore, floral wreaths and bouquets were laid in their remembrance.

Police contingent also presented salute of martyrs of the police departments while SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza, SP Lyallpur Division Muhammad Isa Khan, DSP Civil Line Muhammad Tahir, DSP Headquarters Muhammad Ishtiaq Rasool and other police officers were also present on the occasion.