Open Menu

Floral Exhibition Arranged On 2nd Day Of Women Literature Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Floral exhibition arranged on 2nd day of women literature festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) On the second day of first 'Dosti Women Literature' festival, the floral exhibition was organized here on Tuesday at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University.

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Industries Dr Syed Amir Abdullah inaugurated the exhibition and Book Fair, book stalls on the second day of festival.

He appreciated the literature festival initiative aimed to support female literary personalities in the region.

He further emphasized on women to participate in literary activities as it would improve the society.

Literature festival is being conducted in five Venues in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University wherein 20 collective sessions like penal discussions, book reviews, workshops were held. All the Venues were hosted by moderators belonging to different areas of the region representing women from diverse cultures, languages and traditions.

The students and participants of the festival took keen interest in the book fair and the stalls of jewellery, books, clothing and food.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Women All From

Recent Stories

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against Australia

15 minutes ago
 PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in ..

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in Sahiwal

2 hours ago
 Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PU ..

Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship – the ..

2 hours ago
 Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangl ..

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls ..

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children ..

2 hours ago
 Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea ..

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number ..

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number of global businessmen, invest ..

3 hours ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commenc ..

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

6 hours ago
 UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's ..

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's Human Development

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan