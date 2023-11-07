Floral exhibition arranged on 2nd day of women literature festival

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) On the second day of first 'Dosti Women Literature' festival, the floral exhibition was organized here on Tuesday at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University.

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Industries Dr Syed Amir Abdullah inaugurated the exhibition and Book Fair, book stalls on the second day of festival.

He appreciated the literature festival initiative aimed to support female literary personalities in the region.

He further emphasized on women to participate in literary activities as it would improve the society.

Literature festival is being conducted in five Venues in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University wherein 20 collective sessions like penal discussions, book reviews, workshops were held. All the Venues were hosted by moderators belonging to different areas of the region representing women from diverse cultures, languages and traditions.

The students and participants of the festival took keen interest in the book fair and the stalls of jewellery, books, clothing and food.

APP/adi