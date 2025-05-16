Floral Wreath Laid At Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed’s Memorial On "Youm-e-Tashakur"
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A solemn and dignified ceremony was held on Friday to honor Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, at Miani Sahib Graveyard in Lahore. The event marked the national observance of "Youm-e-Tashakur" (Day of Gratitude), celebrated across Pakistan to commemorate the significant achievements in operation Bunyanum Marsoos and Ma’araka-e-Haq,
Major Shabbir Sharif was martyred during the 1971 Pakistan-India war and was revered for his extraordinary bravery and sacrifice. General Officer Commanding (GOC) 11 Division, Major General Rao Imran Sartaj, laid the floral wreath at the memorial and offered Fateha. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a ceremonial salute.
The ceremony was attended by Brigadier Kashif, Lieutenant Colonel Agha Ghafoor and members of the martyr’s family and others. Participants honored the supreme sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs in the line of national duty.
Addressing the gathering, Major General Rao Imran Sartaj paid homage to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, describing him as a lasting symbol of bravery and patriotism. He noted that," Major Shabbir Sharif’s heroic actions in both the 1965 and 1971 wars remind us that nations prevail not merely through numbers but through faith, dedication and resilience in the face of adversity".
