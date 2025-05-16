Open Menu

Floral Wreath Laid At Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed’s Memorial On "Youm-e-Tashakur"

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Floral wreath laid at Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed’s memorial on "Youm-e-Tashakur"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A solemn and dignified ceremony was held on Friday to honor Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, at Miani Sahib Graveyard in Lahore. The event marked the national observance of "Youm-e-Tashakur" (Day of Gratitude), celebrated across Pakistan to commemorate the significant achievements in operation Bunyanum Marsoos and Ma’araka-e-Haq,

Major Shabbir Sharif was martyred during the 1971 Pakistan-India war and was revered for his extraordinary bravery and sacrifice. General Officer Commanding (GOC) 11 Division, Major General Rao Imran Sartaj, laid the floral wreath at the memorial and offered Fateha. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a ceremonial salute.

The ceremony was attended by Brigadier Kashif, Lieutenant Colonel Agha Ghafoor and members of the martyr’s family and others. Participants honored the supreme sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs in the line of national duty.

Addressing the gathering, Major General Rao Imran Sartaj paid homage to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, describing him as a lasting symbol of bravery and patriotism. He noted that," Major Shabbir Sharif’s heroic actions in both the 1965 and 1971 wars remind us that nations prevail not merely through numbers but through faith, dedication and resilience in the face of adversity".

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

13 hours ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

13 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

13 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

13 hours ago
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

13 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

14 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

14 hours ago
 Session held to combat MIL challenges

Session held to combat MIL challenges

14 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges e ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..

14 hours ago
 Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab ..

Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan