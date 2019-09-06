UrduPoint.com
Floral Wreath Laid At Monument Of Lance Naik Mehfooz Shaheed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed laid floral wreaths on Friday at the monument of Nishan-e-Haider Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed.

A ceremony was held in connection with Defence Day at his monument in rural area `Pind Malakn' of Islamabad and tributes were paid to the gallant soldier. A smartly turned out contingent of Islamabad Police presented guard of honour while the police officials lauded the sacrifice of gallant soldier for the country.

