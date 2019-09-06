Floral wreath laid at monument of Lance Naik Mehfooz Shaheed

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed laid floral wreaths on Friday at the monument of Nishan-e-Haider Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed laid floral wreaths on Friday at the monument of Nishan-e-Haider Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed.

A ceremony was held in connection with Defence Day at his monument in rural area `Pind Malakn' of Islamabad and tributes were paid to the gallant soldier. A smartly turned out contingent of Islamabad Police presented guard of honour while the police officials lauded the sacrifice of gallant soldier for the country.