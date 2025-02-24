Floriculture can help alleviate poverty: experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The country can earn heavy revenue by promoting floriculture that will not only help the farming community to increase their income but also alleviate poverty in Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The country can earn heavy revenue by promoting floriculture that will not only help the farming community to increase their income but also alleviate poverty in Pakistan.

This was stated by experts at the inauguration session of the 3rd international workshop on “divarication, value addition and supply chain management of Floriculture Industry” arranged by the Institute of Horticulture Sciences University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the country had huge potential to grow excellent flowers quality. It is the need of the hour for diversification to fight the challenges, he said, adding that Pakistan was blessed with suitable climate to grow flowers of every season but the country was not tapping the potential.

Former Director Horticulture Prof Dr Amjad Aulakh said that there was a scope for value addition in floriculture products through processing, packaging and supply chain management. This would increase the farm income, generate employment opportunities and help to reduce poverty, he added.

Director Institute of Horticulture Dr Ahmad Sattar called for tapping potential from floriculture and stressed the need to develop the industry as per international standards.

It is the high time to explore marketing and adopt the new technology in the sector to boost up the economy, he added.

Dr John M Dole from NC State University USA said that controlled environment agriculture was very important.

Talking about goals of national academies, he said that they were increasing the nutrient used efficiency in crop production system, reducing soil loss, optimizing water use, early detection and prevention of plant and animal diseases, etc.

Dr Iftikhar Ali said that new cut flower crops were introduced by commercial floriculture lab IHS, UAF. It is cheaper than bulbous crops and majority can be grown in open field as these varieties are short duration, less pest and disease attacked.

He said that the agri scientists have developed indigenous floriculture preservative and flower varieties.

Waheed Khaliq Raamay Convener Standing committee on Environment and Floriculture Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that with the adoption of modern practices, the production can be highly increased.

Dirk Hogervorst also briefed about the floricultural industry.