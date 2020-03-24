Flour arrested dealer over profiteering

The district administration in a crackdown against profiteering and hoarding Tuesday apprehended a flour dealer and sealed his store for selling flour on inflated rate

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) : The district administration in a crackdown against profiteering and hoarding Tuesday apprehended a flour dealer and sealed his store for selling flour on inflated rate.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Amin ul Haq in a raid against in Galiyat and Abbottabad city nabbed owner of Sultan Traders for selling per sack of flour at Rs1070 against the price of 920 and Rs 1100 flour sack at Rs 1150 in the market.

The district administration sealed his shop and took him into custody, while warning were also issued to other shopkeepers to refrain from profiteering and hoarding at this time of natural catastrophe.