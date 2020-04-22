UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Availability Will Ensure During Ramadan: Commissioner Sukkur

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:05 PM

Flour availability will ensure during Ramadan: Commissioner Sukkur

Commissioner Sukkur Shafiwue Ahmed Mahrsar on Wednrsday has said that Food Department should ensure that extra weight is not charged from farmers while buying wheat

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafiwue Ahmed Mahrsar on Wednrsday has said that Food Department should ensure that extra weight is not charged from farmers while buying wheat.

Presiding over a meeting with officers and concerned officials at his office here, The Commissioner said that the interest of small farmers must not be overlooked in the wheat procurement campaign.

He said that big farmers should come forward to support the government for improvement of food sector.

Achieving the wheat procurement target is a top priority of the government. Flour availability will be ensured during Ramadan, he added.

Related Topics

Sukkur From Government Wheat Top Weight Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Germany to start first clinical tests on virus vac ..

39 seconds ago

Japan Considering Use of Rapid Coronavirus Antigen ..

40 seconds ago

Govt distributes Rs 65.249b among 5.437 families t ..

19 minutes ago

Hungary Reports 70 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Cl ..

42 seconds ago

Ukrainian Cabinet Extends COVID-19 Quarantine to M ..

44 seconds ago

Tea imports shrink 15.61pc to $376.240 million

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.