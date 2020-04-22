Flour availability will ensure during Ramadan: Commissioner Sukkur

Commissioner Sukkur Shafiwue Ahmed Mahrsar on Wednrsday has said that Food Department should ensure that extra weight is not charged from farmers while buying wheat

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafiwue Ahmed Mahrsar on Wednrsday has said that Food Department should ensure that extra weight is not charged from farmers while buying wheat.

Presiding over a meeting with officers and concerned officials at his office here, The Commissioner said that the interest of small farmers must not be overlooked in the wheat procurement campaign.

He said that big farmers should come forward to support the government for improvement of food sector.

Achieving the wheat procurement target is a top priority of the government. Flour availability will be ensured during Ramadan, he added.