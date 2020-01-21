UrduPoint.com
Flour Available In Ample Quantity: Deputy Commissioner

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:33 PM

Flour available in ample quantity: Deputy Commissioner

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto said flour was available in ample quantity and there was no shortage in any part of the district.

Strict monitoring of supply of wheat was being done, he said this during a briefing by District food Controller.

He directed to seal all those flour mills which were responsible for artificial shortage of flour.

He further directed to arrest those shopkeepers who sell flour at increased rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

