UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Available On Govt Fixed Price At 40 Stalls In Hyderabad District: DFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Flour available on govt fixed price at 40 stalls in Hyderabad district: DFC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The flour was available at government fixed prices at Rs. 41.83/- per kg at 40 stalls which were set up in all four talukas of Hyderabad district.

The District Food Controller Muhammad Ali Chanar informed here on Saturday this during visit to different flour stalls which set up in Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Hyderabad Rural and Qasimabad talukas of the district.

He informed that these stalls have been set on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and with cooperation of flour mills owners to ensure availability of flour to people at Rs. 41.83/- per kg. The food inspectors have been assigned to monitor the sale of flour to the people, he informed.

Related Topics

Visit Sale Hyderabad Qasimabad Muhammad Ali All Government Flour

Recent Stories

Hope Probeâ€™s success in Mars makes headlines in ..

56 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace publishes f ..

56 minutes ago

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

â€˜Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi heyâ€™ girl storms int ..

3 hours ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

3 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.