Flour available on govt fixed price at 40 stalls in Hyderabad district: DFC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The flour was available at government fixed prices at Rs. 41.83/- per kg at 40 stalls which were set up in all four talukas of Hyderabad district.

The District Food Controller Muhammad Ali Chanar informed here on Saturday this during visit to different flour stalls which set up in Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Hyderabad Rural and Qasimabad talukas of the district.

He informed that these stalls have been set on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and with cooperation of flour mills owners to ensure availability of flour to people at Rs. 41.83/- per kg. The food inspectors have been assigned to monitor the sale of flour to the people, he informed.