Flour Bag To Be Provided At Subsidized Rate Of Rs 490 In KPK: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Flour bag to be provided at subsidized rate of Rs 490 in KPK: PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said the Federal government would provide the 10 kilogramme flour bag at the subsidized rate of Rs 490 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said the flour will be provided at the subsidized rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa even if the chief minister of the province would not agree to his request in the next 24 hours to fund the subsidy scheme.

People in Punjab were already getting flour at this rate, he told.

While at the utility stores 10 kg flour bag would be given for Rs 400 across Pakistan including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he informed.

