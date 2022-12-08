UrduPoint.com

Flour Bags Available At 1192 Shops On Discounted Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Flour bags available at 1192 shops on discounted rates

District Food Controller (DFC) Zulfiqar Ahmed said that the 10-kg flour bag is available at discounted rate of Rs.648 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :District food Controller (DFC) Zulfiqar Ahmed said that the 10-kg flour bag is available at discounted rate of Rs.648 in Faisalabad.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said that there is no shortage of flour in the district and it is being supplied at 1192 notified shops.

He said that 24 sales points were also set up across the district where flour bags were also provided in abundance daily.

Giving some details, he said that 97,671 flour bags of 10-kg were supplied yesterday including 66,658 bags at 1192 shops and 29,013 bags at sales points.

The Food department teams were regularly compiling entire record of transparent, supply and sale of flour bags.

The buyers can purchase flour bags from the salepoints and notified shops easily as action was also being taken against hoarders without any discrimination, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Shortage Sale From Flour

Recent Stories

Floods damaged crops on 4.6m acres land in Sindh : ..

Floods damaged crops on 4.6m acres land in Sindh :Manzoor Wassan

54 seconds ago
 RDA launches crackdown against three housing schem ..

RDA launches crackdown against three housing schemes

55 seconds ago
 Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challeng ..

Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challenging NAB amendments

57 seconds ago
 Delegation of SOAA meets MC DMC

Delegation of SOAA meets MC DMC

1 minute ago
 Knowledge-based economy solution of emerging chall ..

Knowledge-based economy solution of emerging challenges: Dr Iqrar

3 minutes ago
 US commends 'democratic stability' in Peru, suppor ..

US commends 'democratic stability' in Peru, supports new president

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.