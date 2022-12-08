Flour bags available at 1192 shops on discounted rates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :District food Controller (DFC) Zulfiqar Ahmed said that the 10-kg flour bag is available at discounted rate of Rs.648 in Faisalabad.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said that there is no shortage of flour in the district and it is being supplied at 1192 notified shops.

He said that 24 sales points were also set up across the district where flour bags were also provided in abundance daily.

Giving some details, he said that 97,671 flour bags of 10-kg were supplied yesterday including 66,658 bags at 1192 shops and 29,013 bags at sales points.

The Food department teams were regularly compiling entire record of transparent, supply and sale of flour bags.

The buyers can purchase flour bags from the salepoints and notified shops easily as action was also being taken against hoarders without any discrimination, he added.