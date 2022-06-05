UrduPoint.com

Flour Bags Being Supplied To 294 Grocery Shops In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Flour bags being supplied to 294 grocery shops in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas said on Sunday that 10 kg flour bag for Rs 490 were being supplied in abundance at 294 grocery shops in 23 critical market in the district.

He said that special price magistrates in these markets have been directed to ensure the availability of flour and take action against hoarders on the spot.

He expressed these views to the Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Rana Arif Harnah, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Arshad Warraich, Naveed Ashraf and former Mayor Touheed Akhtar during the meeting of District Price Control Committee here at DC Office.

Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbbas said that price magistrates had been directed to take action against profiteers, hoarders and adulterators.

He said that it was the responsibility of price control magistrates to ensure the supply of essential commodities at fixed rates by the government.

He said that in the last five months, 50 shopkeepers in Sialkot district were sent to jail for illegal profiteering and hoarding while 26 shops and stores were sealed.

A total of 28 cases were also registered under the Price Control Act and 1221 shopkeepers who were involved in overcharging were imposed fine of total Rs 2,411,824, he added.

On the occasion, briefing the participants DO Industries Rashida Batool said that Punjab Chief Minister had decided to introduce android mobile phone application to provide discounted ghee to citizens under the Public Service Package-2022 and the application would be available on Google play-store in next few days.

In order to provide ghee in a transparent manner, the user has to create his own ID along with the identity card on the Google app and 23 points had been finalized for the sale of ghee in Sialkot district, she added.

She said that with the activation of android mobile phone app, ghee would be sold at discounted prices.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, Assistant Commissioner (AC)Sialkot Ghulam Murtaza, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Anam Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambarial Haider Abbas and DO Industries Rashida Batol also briefed about their performances.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Google Punjab Mobile Provincial Assembly Jail Fine Sale Price Sialkot Pasrur Sunday Market Government Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

8 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

17 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

17 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.