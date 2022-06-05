Flour bags being supplied to 294 grocery shops in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas said on Sunday that 10 kg flour bag for Rs 490 were being supplied in abundance at 294 grocery shops in 23 critical market in the district.

He said that special price magistrates in these markets have been directed to ensure the availability of flour and take action against hoarders on the spot.

He expressed these views to the Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Rana Arif Harnah, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Arshad Warraich, Naveed Ashraf and former Mayor Touheed Akhtar during the meeting of District Price Control Committee here at DC Office.

Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbbas said that price magistrates had been directed to take action against profiteers, hoarders and adulterators.

He said that it was the responsibility of price control magistrates to ensure the supply of essential commodities at fixed rates by the government.

He said that in the last five months, 50 shopkeepers in Sialkot district were sent to jail for illegal profiteering and hoarding while 26 shops and stores were sealed.

A total of 28 cases were also registered under the Price Control Act and 1221 shopkeepers who were involved in overcharging were imposed fine of total Rs 2,411,824, he added.

On the occasion, briefing the participants DO Industries Rashida Batool said that Punjab Chief Minister had decided to introduce android mobile phone application to provide discounted ghee to citizens under the Public Service Package-2022 and the application would be available on Google play-store in next few days.

In order to provide ghee in a transparent manner, the user has to create his own ID along with the identity card on the Google app and 23 points had been finalized for the sale of ghee in Sialkot district, she added.

She said that with the activation of android mobile phone app, ghee would be sold at discounted prices.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, Assistant Commissioner (AC)Sialkot Ghulam Murtaza, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Anam Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambarial Haider Abbas and DO Industries Rashida Batol also briefed about their performances.