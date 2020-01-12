UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Becomes More Expensive As Prices Of Wheat Increases By Rs. 300 Per 100 Kg Bag

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

Flour becomes more expensive as prices of wheat increases by Rs. 300 per 100 kg bag

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Flour has become more expensive in Sindh as prices of wheat were increased up to Rs. 300 per 100 kilograms bag and reached all time high at Rs. 5000 per 100 kilograms bag on Sunday.

Due to incompetence and failure of Sindh Food Department, fresh wheat flour price has reached Rs. 62 per kilogram in retail markets of Hyderabad.

According to report, the citizens have been compelled to buy 10 kg bag of wheat flour at the rate from Rs. 300 to 310 in open market of the city.

The provincial food department so far has failed to take serious notice of the massive price hike of wheat flour while unfair distribution of wheat to flour mills and Atta chakies had made situation more miserable.

Sources informed that wheat rate in open market had swelled to Rs. 5000 per 100 kilograms, showing major jump from three days ago price of Rs. 4700 per 100 kilograms bag.

The citizen of the second largest city of Sindh, have demanded of the Sindh government to take serious notice of the hike in flour prices and ensure fair distribution of wheat to mills and Chakies so that prices of wheat flour may come down to the normal level.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Buy Price May Sunday Market All From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity House pledges US$1 million towards ..

31 minutes ago

Bowardi receives Japanese State Minister for Forei ..

31 minutes ago

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro disc ..

46 minutes ago

UNGA President learns about UAE&#039;s inclusive s ..

46 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Smart Dubai

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.