Flour becomes more expensive as prices of wheat increases by Rs. 300 per 100 kg bag

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Flour has become more expensive in Sindh as prices of wheat were increased up to Rs. 300 per 100 kilograms bag and reached all time high at Rs. 5000 per 100 kilograms bag on Sunday.

Due to incompetence and failure of Sindh Food Department, fresh wheat flour price has reached Rs. 62 per kilogram in retail markets of Hyderabad.

According to report, the citizens have been compelled to buy 10 kg bag of wheat flour at the rate from Rs. 300 to 310 in open market of the city.

The provincial food department so far has failed to take serious notice of the massive price hike of wheat flour while unfair distribution of wheat to flour mills and Atta chakies had made situation more miserable.

Sources informed that wheat rate in open market had swelled to Rs. 5000 per 100 kilograms, showing major jump from three days ago price of Rs. 4700 per 100 kilograms bag.

The citizen of the second largest city of Sindh, have demanded of the Sindh government to take serious notice of the hike in flour prices and ensure fair distribution of wheat to mills and Chakies so that prices of wheat flour may come down to the normal level.