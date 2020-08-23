Flour being made available at low rate in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday that flour was being made available in the province at less rate.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at civil secretariat in which, different action plans to keep the prices of sugar and flour reasonable, were thoroughly reviewed.

Aleem said, "It is being ensured that 20 kg flour bag is available at the rate of Rs 860." The senior minister said that report of statistics division also certified the availability of flour in Punjab at low price.

He said that fixed prices of sugar and flour would strictly be implemented as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab ChiefMinister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique was also present in the meeting.