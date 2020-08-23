UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Being Made Available At Low Rate In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 08:00 PM

Flour being made available at low rate in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday that flour was being made available in the province at less rate.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at civil secretariat in which, different action plans to keep the prices of sugar and flour reasonable, were thoroughly reviewed.

Aleem said, "It is being ensured that 20 kg flour bag is available at the rate of Rs 860." The senior minister said that report of statistics division also certified the availability of flour in Punjab at low price.

He said that fixed prices of sugar and flour would strictly be implemented as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab ChiefMinister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique was also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Price Sunday Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary t ..

1 hour ago

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

3 hours ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

4 hours ago

Members of Emirati Children’s Parliament partici ..

5 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.