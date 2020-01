Flour being sold at 12 points for fixed rates in the city Bahawalpur

As many as 12 special sale points have been set up in Bahawalpur city for sale of flour at government fixed rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 12 special sale points have been set up in Bahawalpur city for sale of flour at government fixed rates.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, a bag of 20 kilograms wheat is available for Rs 805 and a bag of 10 kilograms wheat is available for Rs 402.

The special sale points have been set up at Farid Gate, Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk, Saraiki Chowk, Welcome Chowk, Rescue 1122 Office, Lari Adda, Islami Colony, Railway Station, One Unit Chowk, Commercial Area and Tibba Badar Sher.