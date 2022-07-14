UrduPoint.com

Flour Being Supplied Across KP On Subsidized Rates: Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Thursday said the provincial government was taking steps for welfare of the people and subsidized flour being supplied across the province on a daily basis

Talking to various delegations from district Hari Pur at his office, he said that the provincial government would soon introduce food cards on which flour, ghee and pulses would be sold on subsidized rates as part of relief to the common man.

He expressed sorrow over loss of life and property due to rains in different parts of the province and floods in Tank, Lakki Marwat and Swabi.

He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister, PDMA, Rescue 1122, police and district administrations were carrying out joint relief operations in the area while food items, medical treatment and other essential items were being provided to the affected people.

He said that the PTI government was taking practical steps instead of making tall claims to provide relief to the people.

Earlier, the delegations apprised the Provincial Minister of the problems being faced in their respective areas and thanked the minister for the record development works including the establishment of Medical College in Haripur District.

