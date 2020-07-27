UrduPoint.com
Flour Being Supplied In KP As Per Govt Quota: Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:49 PM

Director Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Zubair has said that distribution of flour under government quota is going on in the province including the provincial capital Peshawar where 12,628 bags of flour are distributed on a daily basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Director Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Zubair has said that distribution of flour under government quota is going on in the province including the provincial capital Peshawar where 12,628 bags of flour are distributed on a daily basis.

In a statement issued here Monday, he said according to the official rate, 20 kg bags of flour were distributed among the citizens at the rate of Rs. 860 and distribution of flour has been started under the government quota across the province.

He informed that in Malakand, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda and other districts, 20 kg sacks of flour are being distributed at Rs 860.

The food department he said has set up government flour distribution points at 50 places in Peshawar alone, while food department officials are visiting flour mills and flour distribution points at different times to ensure the supply of cheap flour to the people across the province, Zubair added.

He further said that the government quota was released two months earlier in July instead of October and the purpose of releasing the government quota ahead of time is to provide relief to the people.

He vowed that the sale of flour at cheaper prices under the government quota would be ensured throughout the province.

