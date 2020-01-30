UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Crisis Artificial, Created By Few Mill Owners: Aslam Iqbal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:56 PM

Flour crisis artificial, created by few mill owners: Aslam Iqbal

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that flour crisis was artificial and few mill owners created it for their personal interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that flour crisis was artificial and few mill owners created it for their personal interest.

He expressed these views while talking to the complainants and the media at an open court in Samnabad area on Thursday. He said these elements were smuggling wheat to Afghanistan after getting it from the government on subsidised rates.

He said that a subsidy of Rs 9.5 billion had been given on flour during Ramazan duringthe previous government, adding that people were searching for subsidised flour and these elements were busy in minting money.

Aslam Iqbal said that the incumbent government withdrew undue subsidy on flour and saved more than Rs 7 billion of the nation.

He said that the government would not be blackmailed by these elements and would not allow them to commit dacoity on the pockets of poor people.

The minister also listened to complainants for about three hours and issued orders on-the-spot for redressing the grievances. He said that public service and solution to people's problems was top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said that it was a sad situation that people were compelled to contact provincial ministers and politicians for solution to their problems due to an obsolete system in place. He said that if institutions solve people's problems, they would not have to approach ministers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Poor Punjab Money Media From Government Wheat Top Billion Court Sad Flour

Recent Stories

ERC receives financial contributions from Noor Ban ..

28 minutes ago

ERC receives financial contributions from Noor Ban ..

28 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders launches ‘Arab Media Co ..

28 minutes ago

ADDC signs MoU with LuLu to encourage energy-effic ..

28 minutes ago

ADDC signs MoU with LuLu to encourage energy-effic ..

28 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 January 2020

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.