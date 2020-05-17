UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Crisis Looming As Millers Announced To Go On Strike

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:36 AM

Flour crisis looming as millers announced to go on strike

All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) has announced to observe countrywide strike from Sunday against food department and administration step motherly policy with millers and creating hurdles in smooth functioning in sheer violation of MoU between millers and food department

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ):All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) has announced to observe countrywide strike from Sunday against food department and administration step motherly policy with millers and creating hurdles in smooth functioning in sheer violation of MoU between millers and food department.

"We are being treated as hardcore criminals by raiding the mill premises, threats of registration of cases, imposition of heavy fines and not allowing holding wheat for grinding and supply of flour and massive harassment by officials of local administration and food department." Vice Chairman, Pakistan Flour Mills Association Sheikh Muhammad Saeed along with office bearers of Punjab Flour Mills Association while talking to newsmen in Hassanabdal near Attock on Saturday. He said that the strike call was given by central body of the association and millers across the province would stop grinding and supply of flour to the markets from Sunday until the assurance of the relevant departments that they would not carry out unnecessary raids at mills by scaling the walls, harassment of owners by officials of local administration and allowing the millers to hold wheat stock for 72 hours for washing and grinding. He blown the whistle that suspension of supply of flour during the holy month of Ramzan would hit hard masses if the government failed to address the grievances of the flour millers.

"The flour millers have given adequate time to government and food department to procure wheat from the growers but the step motherly attitude of the administration and officials of food department is un called far as they are conducting raids at various districts across the Punjab and even not allowing 200 bags of wheat to hold for washing and grinding. He added that the flour millers, having the hoarding rights can store adequate stock of wheat but the government functionaries not only confiscated the wheat but also book flour millers in different cases in sheer violation of MoU between flour millers and government.

Sheikh Zeeshan, member Punjab flour mills association, speaking on this occasion said "We have taken the decision after receiving directions of office bearers of central executive committee of the association to go on strike from Sunday." He added that "This is not a token protest, but a complete shutdown until the demands are met by concerned government departments." If we have not wheat, what would we grind and supply in the market." He questioned.

The millers appealed to Chief Minister Punjab as well as Provincial Minister for food to take stock of the plight of flour millers as anti mills steps would lead to adding the miseries of the common man- already hit hard by inflation and price hike.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest United Nations Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Lead Price Attock Criminals Sunday Market All From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

5 minutes ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

1 hour ago

Zimbabwe indefinitely prolongs virus lockdown

26 minutes ago

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

26 minutes ago

Haaland stars in Dortmund romp as Bundesliga makes ..

31 minutes ago

Controversial Gen Dostum to get 'marshal' rank und ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.