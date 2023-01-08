UrduPoint.com

Flour Crisis Worsen In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

QUETTA, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government appears to be helpless regarding the flour crisis as per kilogram flour was being sold at over 150 Rupees in the local market.

The Balochistan government had not procured the allocated quota of wheat to provide the commodity to its masses and overcome the problem of shortage of wheat in the province.

According to media reports, the provincial government claimed that the Federal and Punjab governments were not providing wheat to Balochistan.

The provincial government failed to provide flour to the masses at official prices. The long queues of people can be witnessed outside all utility stores and flour mills across Balochistan for getting flour.

The local people urged the authority's concerns to take strict action against wheat hoarders and ensure the commodity at a fair price.

