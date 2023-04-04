Flour dealer arrested for receiving money during distribution of free flour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A flour dealer in Zargarabad area was arrested and sentenced to five days in jail for receiving money from beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program while providing free flour.

The arrest was made during a sudden raid by Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Rao Hashim, following secret information received by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad.

The dealer Imran's quota has been suspended and legal action will be taken against him.

The Deputy Commissioner warned that no negligence in the distribution of free flour under the programme will be acceptable.