Flour Dealers Assure District Admin To Continue Uninterrupted 'atta' Supply To Masses

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:29 PM

The flour and wheat dealers here Monday assured the district administration to continue uninterrupted supply of 'atta' to general public on Govt subsidized rate

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The flour and wheat dealers here Monday assured the district administration to continue uninterrupted supply of 'atta' to general public on Govt subsidized rate.

This assurance was given by a representative delegation of flour dealers during their meeting with assistant commissioner Wana, Amir Nawaz Khan.

The AC has convened the meeting to review flour and wheat situation in South Waziristan tribal district and ensure its smooth availability to consumers on prescribed rate as per Govt policy.

The assistant commissioner said provision of quality 'atta' to general public was the prime responsibility of district administration and strict action would be taken against shopkeepers and traders involved in hoarding and price-hike.

The Assistant Commissioner also visited flour mills and directed them to make sure the flour's supply on subsidized rate as per Govt policy.

He said the district administration was monitoring the flour situation on ground and would ensure uninterrupted wheat and flour supply to consumers.

The AC said sufficient flour and wheat stock was available to cater people's requirements.

