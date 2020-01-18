UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Delivery From Punjab Halted, Crisis Erupts In KP

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:34 PM

Flour delivery from Punjab halted, crisis erupts in KP

Flour delivery from Punjab has been closed for five days as crisis starts erupting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th January, 2020) Flour delivery from Punjab has been closed for five days as crisis starts erupting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).According to details, flour stock in Peshawar has left for only two days and price of 20 kg flour bag has increased by Rs 100 in one week whereas the rate of 85 kg sack has surged by Rs 400-500.The dealers have told that delivery from Punjab has been halted completely.

People have complained that it was already difficult to make ends meet and the new crisis has increased more miseries.

On the other hand, KP Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai once again urged people to not eat fine flour.

He said doctors warn that fine flour can become a cause of cancer whereas local whole-wheat flour saves from stomach diseases.The minister also questioned that why the nanbais prefer fine flour of Punjab instead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KP is giving subsidy on fine flour while Punjab's fine flour is expensive, he said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Fine Price Cancer From

Recent Stories

EU could face terror threats if Libya’s legitima ..

3 minutes ago

Ensuring child safety requires effective strategie ..

50 minutes ago

Crime rate has fallen to 7 per cent in Sindh: IGP ..

55 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima calls for establishing a unified fa ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police reports no jewellery store robberies ..

1 hour ago

Sanad Powertech awarded Shams Power Company mainte ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.