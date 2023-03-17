Flour distributing points set up in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration has finalised arrangements for the distribution of free flour among the deserving and poor people.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Shoiab Ali on Friday while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said 1,971,969 flour bags would be distributed among 657,323 people across the district and the district administration had set up 287 distribution points, including 122 in Sargodha, 41 in Bhulwal, 21 in Bhera, 32 in Shahpur, 24 in Sillanwali, 20 in Sahiwal and 27 points in Kot Momin.

The DC said 746,277 bags would be distributed in Sargodha, 192,660 in Bhulwal,168,252in Bhera, 252,168 in Kot Momin, 198,768 in Sahiwal, 198,636 in Shahpur and 215,208 flour bagswould be distributed in Sillanwali.