Flour distribution centres remain closed due to rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir on Tuesday said that the centres for free flour distribution were remain closed here following heavy rains that lashed the city in the past couple of days.

He said these points will be re-opened on Wednesday to carry out the smooth distribution among people. He said, until now over 1200,000 flour bags are given away among deserving segments of society across the district.

Nobody would be allowed to receive flour without personal ID card to prove the identity, said Umar Jahangir.

The DC said that night shifts were started at the sports ground for free flour distribution to facilitate masses. During his visit to dif­ferent distribution points, he said thousands of citizens were provided free flour through 34 flour distribution points.

He said the complete record of flour mills followed by its supply was maintained to ensure transparency in the mechanism.

Earlier, Commissioner Amir Khatak had appealed to citi­zens to observe patience for getting the benefit of the subsidy programme.