Flour distribution centres to remain closed on every Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Flour distribution centres will remain closed on every Friday of the current holy month of Ramazan, says a handout issued by the local district authority here on Thursday.

Following this, an important meeting with regard to flour distribution arrangements held late at night in Lahore with CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in the chair.

Punjab CM ordered to take up all-out arrangements to facilitate citizens with avoiding oppression and indiscipline at the distribution centres.

The interim CM issued directions to the local district authority to continue the distribution fairly with more hard work.

The additional police force is ordered to be placed across the distribution places to avoid chaos, as per the directive.

The Chief Secretary, higher food authority, and officials of the concerned departments attended the meeting.