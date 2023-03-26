Flour distribution point set up at Buchiana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Shaukat Masih Sindhu has set up free flour distribution point at Buchiana.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday the AC Jaranwala visited Buchiana Mandi and designated godown of food Department as flour distribution point to facilitate the poor of the area.

Now, the people registered with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) could get free flourfrom the distribution point Buchaina, he added.