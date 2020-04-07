UrduPoint.com
Flour Distribution Starts In South Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:17 PM

The district administration of South Waziristan tribal district Tuesday started distribution of flour among poor people in the wake of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration of South Waziristan tribal district Tuesday started distribution of flour among poor people in the wake of coronavirus.

Following directions of DC South Waziristan Hameed Ullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner Sarwekai Sami Ullah Khan supervised lockdown situation in Sarwekai subdivision to facilitate people particularly living in far-flung and remote areas of the district.

He distributed 700 bags of wheat flour at controlled rate in villages Barwand, New Raghzai and Moulay Khan Serai of Sarwekai tehsil.

The assistant commissioner advised people to avoid social gatherings and remained inside homes to contain spread of coronavirus.

