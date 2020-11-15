Flour emerges as largest selling item in bachat bazaars

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Flour emerged as the largest selling item in the 2 bachat bazaars set up in Latifabad and Tandojam areas here on Sunday.

The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi told the APP that around 14,000 flour bags of 10 kilograms each were sold at the market including 7,500 of flour from the Atta Chakkis and 6,500 from the flour mills.

The former was priced Rs.48 per kg and the later at Rs.42.

Likewise, AC Hyderabad Rural taluka Qandeel Memon informed the APP that 8000 flour bags were sold at the bazaar set up by her in Tandojam.

Those bags were also priced Rs.42 and Rs.48.

Mangi told that around 30 stalls of flour, rice, sugar, oil, pulses, fruits, vegetables, soft drinks, water and garments, among other items, were set up in Latifabad.

According to him, the sales figures of rice, sugar, pulses and several other items could not be compiled by Sunday evening.

He said the food court with stalls of KFC, McDonalds, Dominos and some local food outlets, each providing 40 percent to 50 percent discount, also attracted the visitors.

"Up to 6,000 people visited the bazaar. We provided over 2,000 free face masks to the visitors," he added.

He apprised that the masks and sanitizers were also sold in the market with 40 percent to 50 percent discount.

He disclosed that the district administration would bear the cost of setting up the bazaar on next Sunday but the third onward bazaars would be set up by the local traders on their own expenses.

"But the administration will ensure that the rate list provided by them is implemented," he added.

Milk was sold at Rs.90 per kg, against the market price of Rs.110, and beef at Rs.300 in the bazaar.

Meanwhile, in Tandojam, sugar was sold at Rs78 per kg oil Rs.200, flour from Rs.43 to Rs.48, rice from Rs.56 to Rs.140, different pulses from Rs.134 to Rs.210, tomatoes Rs.135, onion Rs.70, potatoes Rs.50, golden Apple Rs.120, banana Rs.55 per dozen and grapes Rs.190.

The AC told that 700 bags of sugar weighing one kg and 600 bags of rice weighing 5 kg, among other items, were sold, on Sunday.