Flour Free Flour Distribution On Sunday As Well, Says Official

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 02:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) ::The official of district administration Dir Lower on the instruction given by the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started free flour distribution on Sunday as well.

He said the district administration has already informed the general public regarding the free distribution of flour under the Prime Minister Free Flour Distribution Schemes. The official urged upon the general public to get the free flour in peace and order as free flour will be provided only once, three bags of ten kg each.

The provincial government is continuing to provide free flour to the people of Dir Lower under the scheme of free flour for poor and needy people.

He said free flour will be given to only one head of the family under the online system.

"If the male of the family has received the bags, then the woman of the same family will get a message that you have taken such bags so try to get the male to receive the flour bags. He said free flour will be provided only once, three bags of 10 kg each, so do not rush to visit the point again and again.

To get free flour, bring your original ID card with you to the flour dealers selected by the district administration in your village council, Dir Lower. It will be available to the public every day throughout Ramadan, including Sundays, so get free flour with ease and order, the official informed.

