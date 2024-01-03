Open Menu

Flour Godowns Sealed Over Hoarding In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The district administration of Tank has launched a crackdown against profiteers, sealing several stores of flour dealers for hoarding the commodity here on Wednesday.

According to the district administration, the action was taken by Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan in line with the instructions of the provincial government to ensure the availability of edible items at officially prescribed rates to citizens by taking action against hoarders and profiteers.

The assistant commissioner leading a team visited Tank bazaar to check the prices of food items at shops and found some of flour dealers dumping the commodity at their stores. He sealed those godowns and imposed fines on the violators.

Speaking on the occasion, he said hoarding was an illegal act and strict legal action would be taken against violators.

