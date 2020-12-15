UrduPoint.com
Flour Mill Fined, Wheat Quota For One Day Cancelled

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Flour Mill fined, wheat quota for one day cancelled

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi imposed fine Rs 50,000 and cancelled wheat quota of a flour mill for one day.

The administration of Ahmed Flour Mill had stocked and not supplied 200 bags of flour in the market. However, the Mill administration was getting wheat quota on daily basis.

The Flour Mills were bound to ensure supply of flour in market on daily basis, said Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi during a sudden raid, here on Tuesday.

There is no shortage of flour in the market, he noted. He however expressed resolve that the district administration would seal flour mills for creating artificial shortage. He also directed assistant commissioner of all four tehsils of district Khanewal to keep checking flour mills on daily basis.

