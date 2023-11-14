Flour mill inaugurated at Industrial Estate Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Amir Abdullah on Tuesday inaugurated a flour mill at Industrial Estate Dera.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the provincial minister appreciated the role of local industrialists in the economic development and added that such industrial activities would not only help control unemployment in Dera Ismail Khan but also attract other investors to the region.

He said that the initiation of economic activities at Draban Industrial Estate was welcome and in this regard, he also acknowledged the commendable role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Management Company(KPEMC).

He also lauded the efforts of the local industrialists especially Haji Nizam-ud-Din and Chashma Group of Industries for revitalizing the business activities at the Industrial Zone.

He highlighted the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying it was an undeniable fact that the vital route had increased the significance of this region.

Later, the provincial minister inaugurated the planting campaign by planting saplings on the premises of the newly inaugurated Daman Flour Mills to create environmental awareness.

Director Daman Flour Mills Kafeel Ahmed Nizami welcomed the provincial minister and expressed gratitude to him for visiting the Industrial Estate Khan.

A large number of representatives from the business community including Haji Nizam-ud-Din, CEO of Chashma Group of Industries, Director of Daman Flour Mills, Kafeel Ahmed Nizami, Umer Dar, the manager of Dera Industrial Estate, and Haroon Awan Advocate, a well-known political and social figure, Haji Shakil Ahmed Nizami, Haji Naveed Ahmed Nizami were present on the occasion.