Flour Mill License Suspended Over Violation

Published March 08, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :District Food Controller Sargodha Mudassar Javed on Wednesday suspended food grain license of a flour mill as well as imposed Rs 100,000 fine for supplying less quantity of bags and less weight flour at trucking points.

According to a press release issued by food department, during an ongoing crackdown against flour mills ,the DFC Mudassar Javed issued a show cause notice to Sargodha Flour mills two weeks ago for supplying less quantity of bags and less weight flour at trucking points.The mills management did not submit any reply of the show cause notice in stipulated time.To which, food grain license was suspended and a fine of Rs 100,000 was imposed on it.

All the resources were being ensured to provide subsided flour to the masses,he added.

