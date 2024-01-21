Open Menu

Flour Mill Owners Must Sell Fortified Flour, Salt: DG SFA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Director General of Sindh food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain has said that all operational teams of SFA must ensure the fortification process in flour and salt while all the manufacturers of flour and salt are bound to follow the SFA act in this regard.

This he said while visiting Sunridge flour mill along with a team of Nutrition International. It is mentioned to her that Nutrition International has provided micronutrients to several flour mills and atta chakkis to check zinc and iron in the flour, a communique said.

DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain has also directed operational deputy directors of SFA to check documents of the manufacturers and get random sampling regularly from various locations, use iodine test kits, ensure regular visits to production sites, train staff concerned and create awareness on the issue. He said that all flour mill owners should sell fortified flour over non-compliance a strict action would be taken against them.

