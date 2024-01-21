Flour Mill Owners Must Sell Fortified Flour, Salt: DG SFA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Director General of Sindh food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain has said that all operational teams of SFA must ensure the fortification process in flour and salt while all the manufacturers of flour and salt are bound to follow the SFA act in this regard.
This he said while visiting Sunridge flour mill along with a team of Nutrition International. It is mentioned to her that Nutrition International has provided micronutrients to several flour mills and atta chakkis to check zinc and iron in the flour, a communique said.
DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain has also directed operational deputy directors of SFA to check documents of the manufacturers and get random sampling regularly from various locations, use iodine test kits, ensure regular visits to production sites, train staff concerned and create awareness on the issue. He said that all flour mill owners should sell fortified flour over non-compliance a strict action would be taken against them.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arsenic concentration in groundwater reaches alarming levels9 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia cases surge amid smog, cold weather9 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan vows to introduce reforms in agriculture sector19 minutes ago
-
FBISE to hold Int'l Day of Education English Speech Contest on Jan 2329 minutes ago
-
PML-N issues final list of candidates for NA constituencies29 minutes ago
-
'Mahfil-e-Zikre Mustafa (SAWW)' held29 minutes ago
-
KP govt issues advisory for judicious utilization of water due to very less rains, limited snow39 minutes ago
-
Timely election, the only way out: Shehbaz Sharif39 minutes ago
-
PES report 2021/22 unveils alarming OOSC figures39 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC empowering youth through skill development programs39 minutes ago
-
Ballot paper printing set for February 4 finish39 minutes ago
-
High-stakes battle in NA 148 as Gilani, Dehr and Mahay competes39 minutes ago