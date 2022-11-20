UrduPoint.com

Flour Mill Owners To Face Stern Action Over Violations, Says Secretary Food

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Flour mill owners to face stern action over violations, says secretary food

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha has warned flour mill owners to ensure an uninterrupted supply of flour in the market as per the government quota, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against them.

During a visit to the city here on Sunday, the secretary of food said that the government was offering a historical subsidy on flour in order to provide relief to the masses.

He said that all flour mill owners were bound to ensure an uninterrupted supply of flour in the market as per the government quota and warned mill owners to stern legal action over default.

He said that not only government quota would be suspended but the license of the flour mills would also be canceled over violations.

He said that the demand and sale chain was being monitored properly by ensuring physical inspection of the flour mills to avoid any inconvenience for the public.

Earlier, they inspected various flour mills and flour sale points in the city and also issued warnings to two flour mills over the suspension of flour quota in the market.

Later, the Secretary of Food Punjab Nadir Chatha chaired a meeting with officers of food department of South Punjab in which he issued various directives for bringing more improvement in performance.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Sale Sunday Market All Government Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

9 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

22 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.