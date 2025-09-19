Flour Mill Raided In Sinjhoro, Thousands Of Wheat Bags Seized, Mill Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 08:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The district administration has sealed a flour mill and recovered thousands of bags of wheat during an anti-hoarding operation in the district Sanghar limits, following a recent rise in flour prices.
According to a handout issued on Friday, assistant commissioner Sanghar/Sinjhoro Shafique Ahmed Arisar raided a flour mill in Sinjhoro tehsil and recovered thousands of illegally hoarded wheat bags worth around 2 billion rupees, and the mill was subsequently sealed.
Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner said the district administration would not allow an increase in flour prices, adding that hoarders were depriving the poor of their right to affordable food.
He said that those creating an artificial shortage of grain deserve no leniency, as they had illegally stored 21,000 wheat bags, vowing that stern action would be taken against such elements.
Inspector Bureau of Supply and price Control Abdul Hafeez and other concerned officials were also present during the raid.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Justice Jahangiri approaches SC against IHC order49 seconds ago
-
28 villages in Sehwan’s Katcha area cut off from cities, relief efforts accelerated50 seconds ago
-
Flour mill raided in Sinjhoro, thousands of wheat bags seized, mill sealed51 seconds ago
-
NCHR member visits S&S Law Associates, highlights HR and minorities' issues53 seconds ago
-
IHCBA decides legal actions against PTI lawyers involve in attack on Bar's president21 minutes ago
-
2nd Annual/Supplementary exam of Associate Degrees program issued21 minutes ago
-
ATC disposes of petition against video link appearance21 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt, Jamaat-e-Islami partners for youth development21 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews flood losses at Agriculture Commission meeting31 minutes ago
-
CPO holds open court in mosque, orders immediate redress of public grievances31 minutes ago
-
Inter Part-I results to be announced on October 1531 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Shah Mehmood’s interim bail in multiple cases31 minutes ago