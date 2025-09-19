Open Menu

Flour Mill Raided In Sinjhoro, Thousands Of Wheat Bags Seized, Mill Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Flour mill raided in Sinjhoro, thousands of wheat bags seized, mill sealed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The district administration has sealed a flour mill and recovered thousands of bags of wheat during an anti-hoarding operation in the district Sanghar limits, following a recent rise in flour prices.

According to a handout issued on Friday, assistant commissioner Sanghar/Sinjhoro Shafique Ahmed Arisar raided a flour mill in Sinjhoro tehsil and recovered thousands of illegally hoarded wheat bags worth around 2 billion rupees, and the mill was subsequently sealed.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner said the district administration would not allow an increase in flour prices, adding that hoarders were depriving the poor of their right to affordable food.

He said that those creating an artificial shortage of grain deserve no leniency, as they had illegally stored 21,000 wheat bags, vowing that stern action would be taken against such elements.

Inspector Bureau of Supply and price Control Abdul Hafeez and other concerned officials were also present during the raid.

