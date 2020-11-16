Flour mill sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari has suspended the quota of flour and sealed a flour mill in Samanabad area for producing flour with excessive moisture as well as manipulating auto supply records and flour quota.

When the AC City inspected the mills, he found moisture content in the flour more than the prescribed ratio while the delivery record of the mills was also found incomplete.

Therefore, the AC sealed the mills and suspended its wheat quota.

Further legal action was underway, a spokesman for the local administration said on Monday.