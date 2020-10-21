Flour mill sealed for black marketing of official flour

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday sealed a flour mill and arrested its manager of alleged black marketing of the official flour, said a press release issued here.

According to details, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the official district administration along with Assistant Director, Consumers' Protection conducted raid on a godown in Chughalpura locality wherein they found the filling of the official flour of Qureshi Flour Mills in the bags of Nagina Flour Mills, Gujranwala.

The administration took the 355 bags of the official flour and thousands of empty bags of Nagina Flour Mills into possession and arrested the manager of the concerned mill.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for strict monitoring of godowns and flour mills in their respective areas of jurisdiction. Investigation from the arrested manager was in progress and further proceeding against him would be initiated in light of information collected from him.