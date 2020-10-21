UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Mill Sealed For Black Marketing Of Official Flour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:16 PM

Flour mill sealed for black marketing of official flour

District administration Peshawar Wednesday sealed a flour mill and arrested its manager of alleged black marketing of the official flour, said a press release issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday sealed a flour mill and arrested its manager of alleged black marketing of the official flour, said a press release issued here.

According to details, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the official district administration along with Assistant Director, Consumers' Protection conducted raid on a godown in Chughalpura locality wherein they found the filling of the official flour of Qureshi Flour Mills in the bags of Nagina Flour Mills, Gujranwala.

The administration took the 355 bags of the official flour and thousands of empty bags of Nagina Flour Mills into possession and arrested the manager of the concerned mill.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for strict monitoring of godowns and flour mills in their respective areas of jurisdiction. Investigation from the arrested manager was in progress and further proceeding against him would be initiated in light of information collected from him.

Related Topics

Peshawar Gujranwala Progress All From Flour

Recent Stories

GIES Virtual Series discusses new age of digital r ..

6 minutes ago

Rising US-China Trade Tensions May Derail Post-Cor ..

52 seconds ago

Top EU Negotiator Says Trade Deal With UK Close If ..

53 seconds ago

ADP produces animated film to raise awareness on c ..

36 minutes ago

Socioeconomic justice essential for good mental he ..

5 minutes ago

Young Employees in South Korea Among Worst Affecte ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.