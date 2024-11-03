Flour mill sealed in Mirpur AJK for irregularities in state-owned wheat grinding

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Authorities sealed a flour mill on the charges of irregularities in the state-owned wheat supplied to the mills, and further inquiry has been launched, it was officially said.

A joint raiding team of the district administration and District Food Authority Mirpur initiated the action.

It was sealed over alleged irregularities by Mangla Flour and General Mills Mirpur and for supply of substandard/poor quality flour to the people on behalf of the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, an official handout said here late Saturday.

According to details, on the instructions of Secretary Food Azad Jammu Kashmir, Director Food and District Magistrate Mirpur, District Food Controller / Food Safety Officer Mirpur Imtiaz Hussain Lal along with Assistant Food Controller Asif Riaz Chaudhry, Food Green Supervisor Muhammad Sohail Abbas, Sheikh Imran and supporting staff conducted the raid on the private-sector Mangla Flour Mills, taking notice of massive irregularities in government-owned wheat being supplied to the aforesaid Flour and General Mills for grinding and onward supply to the masses on officially fixed subsidized rates and took the immediate disciplinary action for the alleged irregularities and malpractices.

"The Mangla Flour and General Mills Mirpur were sealed due to irregular working and several irregularities during grinding the government-owned wheat, besides other malpractice," the official handout said.

An immediate inquiry report has been sent to the higher authorities for further action, under the law, it added.

On this occasion, District Food Controller Imtiaz Hussain Lal said that providing quality food, including the basic human diet—flour—to the public was the Primary responsibility of the State Food Department of the AJK Government on subsidized rates and over it, there would be no compromise at any cost.

