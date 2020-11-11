Flour mill sealed over charges of mixing maize flour in wheat flour

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department Wednesday sealed a flour mill and canceled its quota for mixing maize flour in subsidized wheat flour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Department Wednesday sealed a flour mill and canceled its quota for mixing maize flour in subsidized wheat flour.

The team of KP Food Department visited different flour mills and inspected wheat crushing and delivery of flour on subsidized rates.

The team sealed a flour mill over mixing of maize flour in wheat flour and suspended its license and quota for 15 days.

The owner of the flourmill has also been sent to jail for 15 days.

KP Food Minister Mian Khaleequr Rehman appreciated actions taken by Food Department and said that the department has adopted zero tolerance policy to ensure provision of subsidized flour to consumers.

He also warned hoarding mafia to abstain from unlawful activities.