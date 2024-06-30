Open Menu

Flour Mill Sealed Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The district administration has sealed a flour mill over profiteering in flour sale during a crackdown launched across the district here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, District food Controller (DFC) Ahmed Javed along with his team, launched a crackdown against the flour mills involved in selling flour at high prices.

The DFC sealed a flour mill and imposed fine Rs 50,000 on another over profiteering and hoarding.

DFC Ahmed Javed said that the availability of flour at controlled rates was being ensured and strict action was being taken against profiteers. He said that flour mills administrations have been directed to improve quality of flour otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

