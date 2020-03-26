UrduPoint.com
Flour Mill Sealed, Owner Held In Multan

The district administration Thursday raided at different flour mills and sealed one of them arresting its owner over a charge of selling flour to shopkeepers without any record

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration Thursday raided at different flour mills and sealed one of them arresting its owner over a charge of selling flour to shopkeepers without any record.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Sardar Shahzad Mahboob have raided and sealed Sindhu Flour Mill and caught mill owner Chaudhary Gulzar.

The 20 kilograms flour bag was being sold at Rs 1160. The team seized total 1837 flour bags out of which 1397 were of 10 kg and 440 of 20 kg.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak order an inquiry into the matter. He said that mafia involved in hoarding flour would be unveiled. He said that 42 price magistrates across the district were conducting raids. He said the goods of hoarders would be auctioned after seizing.

