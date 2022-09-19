UrduPoint.com

Flour Mill, Ten Shops Sealed Over Violations Of Flour Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Flour mill, ten shops sealed over violations of flour supply

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration has sealed a flour mill and ten shops over violations of flour supply instructions during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watoo, the District food Controller Ahmed Javed along with team launched a crackdown against flour mills and flour dealers involved in causing delay in supply of flour.

The officer imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on various dealers for illegal hoarding of flour bags, registered two cases against hoarders and recovered 5500 bags of wheat during the crackdown.

The DC said that uninterrupted supply of wheat and flour was being ensured in the district. He said that strict arrangements have been made to prevent smuggling of wheat and flour and warned flour mill owners to ensure supply of flour in the market as per the quota.

District Food Controller Ahmed Javed said that inspection of flour supply from mills to market was being made and strict action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders.

Related Topics

Fine Market From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new ve ..

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new vertical city in Pakistan?

17 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" f ..

Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" for deciding matters in London

37 minutes ago
 'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yas ..

'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yasmin Rashid responds to Rana Sa ..

50 minutes ago
 Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-li ..

Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-life

1 hour ago
 IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR r ..

IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR registered against Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military ..

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pilla ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.