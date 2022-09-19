Flour mill, ten shops sealed over violations of flour supply

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration has sealed a flour mill and ten shops over violations of flour supply instructions during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watoo, the District food Controller Ahmed Javed along with team launched a crackdown against flour mills and flour dealers involved in causing delay in supply of flour.

The officer imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on various dealers for illegal hoarding of flour bags, registered two cases against hoarders and recovered 5500 bags of wheat during the crackdown.

The DC said that uninterrupted supply of wheat and flour was being ensured in the district. He said that strict arrangements have been made to prevent smuggling of wheat and flour and warned flour mill owners to ensure supply of flour in the market as per the quota.

District Food Controller Ahmed Javed said that inspection of flour supply from mills to market was being made and strict action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders.