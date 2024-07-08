Open Menu

Flour Mills Agree To Sell Wheat Flour At Fixed Price: DC

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Flour mills agree to sell wheat flour at fixed price: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Monday held a meeting with a delegation of flour mills association and it concluded with a consensus that wheat flour would be sold at the price fixed by the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that the administration was committed to enforce Punjab government’s policy and extending relief to the people was a top priority.

He said that Punjab government has fixed 10-kg regular Atta bag price at Rs 780, 10-kg fortified Atta bag Rs 800, 20-kg regular Atta bag Rs 1560 and 20-kg fortified Atta bag Rs 1600.

President flour mills association Khanewal Hammad Shah, ADCG Aitzaz Anjum, DFC and other officials were present.

APP/qbs/ifi

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Price Khanewal Muhammad Ali Government Wheat Top Flour

Recent Stories

Punjab govt to provide solar panels to consumers u ..

Punjab govt to provide solar panels to consumers using 500 units electricity

25 minutes ago
 Kenyan High court orders govt to pay compensation ..

Kenyan High court orders govt to pay compensation to Arshad Sharif’s family

47 minutes ago
 Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network ..

Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore ..

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X

3 hours ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consult ..

SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..

3 hours ago
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize ..

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

4 hours ago
 Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champio ..

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
 France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

5 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan