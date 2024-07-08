Flour Mills Agree To Sell Wheat Flour At Fixed Price: DC
Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Monday held a meeting with a delegation of flour mills association and it concluded with a consensus that wheat flour would be sold at the price fixed by the provincial government.
Speaking on the occasion, DC said that the administration was committed to enforce Punjab government’s policy and extending relief to the people was a top priority.
He said that Punjab government has fixed 10-kg regular Atta bag price at Rs 780, 10-kg fortified Atta bag Rs 800, 20-kg regular Atta bag Rs 1560 and 20-kg fortified Atta bag Rs 1600.
President flour mills association Khanewal Hammad Shah, ADCG Aitzaz Anjum, DFC and other officials were present.
APP/qbs/ifi
