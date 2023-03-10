Flour Mills Association agrees to provide subsidized flour in Ramazan

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Flour Mills Association has agreed to provide subsidized flour during the Holy month of Ramzan in Sasta Bazaar.

It was agreed in a meeting with District food Controller Aftab Umar and members of the Flour Mills Association, held here on Friday.

The meeting was arranged on the special instruction of Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir.

The meeting discussed ensuring the supply of government flour to the public in Ramazan Sasta Bazaar at Rs 640 per 10kg.

The members of the Flour Mills Association assured that there would be no compromise on the quantity of flour and maximum relief would be provided to the masses.