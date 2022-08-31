UrduPoint.com

Flour Mills Association Donates 1000 Flour Bags, 100 Ration Bags For Flood Hit Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Flour Mills Association donates 1000 flour bags, 100 ration bags for flood hit families

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Flour Mills Association announced a donation of 1000 flour and another 100 rations bags for flood hit families.

The donation was announced in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar and attended by many other officers. Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar talking to the meeting participants stated that flood affectees were in need of ration at this critical juncture.

"It is our responsibility to help these people. The district administration is employing its all possible resources to provide maximum relief to masses," he said urging philanthropists to extend maximum donation for flood hit families.

President Flour Mills Association Chaudhary Jameel announced 1000 bags of flour and another 100 ration bags for the aggrieved families. Deputy Commissioner thanked Flour Mills Association for their human friendly initiative.

