Flour mills bound for quality flour provision

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :District food Controller Mardan, Abdul Hafeez Tuesday said that flour mills have been made bound for provision of quality flour and on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) an amount of Rs.0.8 million has been recovered from them in head of fines imposed on them.

Talking to media in his office, he said all available resources have been utilized for provision of quality flour to people.

He said sale points have been established in all union councils of district Mardan wherein they official flour without any recommendation.

He said the provision of quality flour at officially fixed rates is their top priority. He said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people.

On this occasion, the District Food Controller, Abdul Hafeez was also given award on behalf of Divisional Food Director, Imtiaz Khan over his outstanding performance.