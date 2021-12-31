UrduPoint.com

Flour Mills Caught Fire In Gagu Mandi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 01:32 AM

Flour mills caught fire in Gagu mandi

A fire has been erupted in flour mills due to short circuit here at industrial area of Gagu Mandi on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A fire has been erupted in flour mills due to short circuit here at industrial area of Gagu Mandi on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the fire erupted in a private flour mills owned by Akhlaaq Ahmed due to short circuit.

He said that Six rescue teams rushed to the spot with 3 fire fighter Vehicles and controlled on fire after two hours struggle. He said that cooling process was underway. The loss due to fire was about Rs 20 million, while lives were saved due to timely rescue operation, said rescue spokesman.

