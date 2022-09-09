UrduPoint.com

Flour Mills Delegation Presents Rs 10 Mln Cheque, Relief Goods

September 09, 2022

A delegation of flour mills association Punjab met Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and presented Rs 10 million cheque and relief goods amounting around Rs 50 million for flood affectees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of flour mills association Punjab met Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and presented Rs 10 million cheque and relief goods amounting around Rs 50 million for flood affectees.

Talking on the occasion, the CM appreciated the philanthropic passion of the Punjab chapter of the flour mills association and added that all segments should shoulder the sufferings as distressed people are awaiting the support. The society should stand side by side with the government for the rehabilitation of the affected population, he further said.

